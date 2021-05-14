Charleston area hospitality workers are likely to keep their masks on this weekend, but restaurant owners are reconsidering longstanding staff directives on face coverings following an unexpected change in guidance from federal health officials.South Carolina reported 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths Thursday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

+3 'Great day for America': Vaccinated can largely ditch masks The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

Thursday, 6:52 p.m. — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. Read more.

