South Carolina reported 192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths on Tuesday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

2 p.m. — South Carolina reported a low number of COVID-19 cases and no deaths on May 11, with 192 confirmed new incidents of the disease. Read more.

Pfizer COVID-19 shot expanded to US children as young as 12 COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer's shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall.

Monday, 5:38 p.m. — COVID-19 vaccines finally are headed for more kids as U.S. regulators on Monday expanded use of Pfizer's shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. Read more.