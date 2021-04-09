South Carolina reported 495 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths yesterday, April 8.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

PPE shortages in early COVID-19 pandemic days drove up health care worker deaths, Fauci says

8:02 a.m. — Dr. Anthony Fauci thanked America’s health care workers, who “every single day put themselves at risk” during the pandemic, even as he acknowledged that PPE shortages had contributed to the deaths of more than 3,600 of them.

Personal protective equipment — including gloves, gowns and critical masks — have been in short supply since the pandemic began and heightened the toll. The U.S. is the world’s largest importer of PPE, which made it especially vulnerable to the demand shock and export restrictions that hit the global market last spring.

“During the critical times when there were shortages was when people had to use whatever was available to them,” said Fauci. “I’m sure that increased the risk of getting infected among health care providers.” (Read more.)

US nears full reopening to ‘different economy,’ Fed chief says

April 8, 5 p.m. — The U.S. economy, boosted by quickening vaccinations and signs of rapid hiring, is headed toward a strong recovery, Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said April 8.

But he cautioned that not all will immediately benefit.

“There are a number of factors that are coming together to support a brighter outlook for the U.S. economy,” Powell said during the virtual spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank. Those factors are putting the nation “on track to allow a full reopening of the economy fairly soon.”

Still, Powell said many Americans who are out of work will struggle to find new jobs because some industries will likely be smaller than they were before the pandemic. Read more about how the economy will change post-COVID.