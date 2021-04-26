South Carolina reported 362 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths April 26.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

1:15 p.m. — South Carolina has seen a dramatic decline in the number of people getting a COVID-19 shot to the arm in late April, a blow to any hopes of quickly reaching herd immunity. Read more.

8 a.m. — The research boils down to determining the correct dose of the vaccine to give these different age groups, one expert said. But kids are considered a vulnerable population, and determining the precise amount of vaccine they should receive, based on their age, is an important part of the process. Read more.