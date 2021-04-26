South Carolina reported 362 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths April 26.
Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.
Pace of vaccinations in SC slows for 1st time since early March as supply outpaces demand
1:15 p.m. — South Carolina has seen a dramatic decline in the number of people getting a COVID-19 shot to the arm in late April, a blow to any hopes of quickly reaching herd immunity. Read more.
MUSC poised to enroll hundreds of children in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial this year
Enrolling children into a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine will allow many families to bypass a long wait.
8 a.m. — The research boils down to determining the correct dose of the vaccine to give these different age groups, one expert said. But kids are considered a vulnerable population, and determining the precise amount of vaccine they should receive, based on their age, is an important part of the process. Read more.