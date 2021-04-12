South Carolina reported 453 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths April 12.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Fact check: No reports of deaths linked to COVID-19 vaccines in the US Though a tracking system at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has gathered reports of deaths after COVID-19 vaccination, there is no evidence to suggest the vaccine was the cause.

While experts are rigorously tracking reports of COVID-19 vaccine side effects, one common misconception about the shot’s risks is that any patients have died as a result of taking one in the United States.

“We haven’t seen a single vaccine-related death. Not a single one,” said Dr. Danielle Scheurer, chief quality officer at the Medical University of South Carolina. Scheurer added the chances of having long-term side effects from COVID-19 — or dying from the disease — are much greater. Read more.

Tweaked COVID-19 vaccines in testing aim to fend off variants Make no mistake: The vaccines currently being rolled out across the U.S. offer strong protection. But new studies of experimental updates to the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines mark a critical first step toward an alternative if the virus eventually outsmarts today's shots.

1:27 p.m. — Dozens of Americans are rolling up their sleeves for a third dose of COVID-19 vaccine — this time, shots tweaked to guard against a worrisome mutated version of the virus. Read more.

+4 Charleston's VFW and American Legion posts welcome vets back as COVID-19 fears dwindle Many VFW and American Legion posts — local organizations where veterans gather for beers, service projects and even rent their halls out for weddings — have already faced dwindling numbers for several years.

But, with vaccines starting to be distributed and restrictions easing up, some retired service members and their spouses feel better about returning to their watering holes. Read more.