South Carolina reported more than 391 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths April 21.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Wednesday, 7:34 p.m. — One of the largest reports on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy bolsters evidence that it is safe although the authors say more comprehensive research is needed.

The preliminary results are based on reports from over 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant. Their rates of miscarriage, premature births and other complications were comparable to those observed in published reports on pregnant women before the pandemic. Read more.