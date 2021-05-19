South Carolina reported 181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths Wednesday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

2:45 p.m. — A week after the final hurdle cleared to begin administering Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children ages 12 to 15, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control said 8,949 South Carolina kids in that age group have gotten a shot. Read more.

Masks become optional in Charleston County buildings for SC's fully vaccinated residents Charleston County announced that beginning May 18, masks will be optional, but encouraged, on its property for both residents and employees. That includes the libraries.

Tuesday, 1:45 p.m. — Not long after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines around mask-wearing for fully vaccinated people, Charleston County has decided to change its requirements for face coverings inside its public buildings. Read more.