South Carolina reported 424 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 16 new deaths April 25.
Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.
MUSC poised to enroll hundreds of children in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial this year
Enrolling children into a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine will allow many families to bypass a long wait.
8 a.m. — The research boils down to determining the correct dose of the vaccine to give these different age groups, one expert said. But kids are considered a vulnerable population, and determining the precise amount of vaccine they should receive, based on their age, is an important part of the process. Read more.