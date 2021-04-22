South Carolina reported more than 408 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 new deaths April 22.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

MUSC, school district to begin vaccinating teenagers in Charleston South Carolina ranks 41st in the nation in the number of vaccines administered per 100,000 people as of April 21.

1:15 p.m. — Starting April 26, the Charleston County School District will be offering the Pfizer vaccine to students age 16 and older through a partnership with the Medical University of South Carolina. Read more.

Wednesday, 7:34 p.m. — One of the largest reports on COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy bolsters evidence that it is safe although the authors say more comprehensive research is needed.

The preliminary results are based on reports from over 35,000 U.S. women who received either the Moderna or Pfizer shots while pregnant. Their rates of miscarriage, premature births and other complications were comparable to those observed in published reports on pregnant women before the pandemic. Read more.