South Carolina reported 451 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths May 7.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

3:10 p.m. — More that 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been received by South Carolina residents. Read more.

Upstate community theaters prepare to reopen after surviving a year of darkened stages Visceral hopes of reopening at various points during the height of the pandemic proved unrealistic, but the coming of another summer brings something real. Rehearsals are beginning. Sets are coming to life. Live theater is returning.

12:52 a.m. — All across the Upstate, community theaters are announcing their return soon or in the coming months. Read more.

Gov. McMaster calls for SC to end all federal pandemic unemployment programs Citing worker shortages in the state, Gov. Henry McMaster has asked that South Carolina stop participating in all federal pandemic-related unemployment programs, including weekly $300 payments.

Thursday, 5 p.m. — Citing workforce shortages in the state, Gov. Henry McMaster has asked that South Carolina stop participating in all federal, pandemic-related unemployment programs. Read more.