South Carolina reported 451 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths May 7.

More than 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered to residents in SC

3:10 p.m. — More that 3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been received by South Carolina residents. Read more.

Upstate community theaters prepare to reopen after surviving a year of darkened stages

12:52 a.m. — All across the Upstate, community theaters are announcing their return soon or in the coming months. Read more.

Gov. McMaster calls for SC to end all federal pandemic unemployment programs

Thursday, 5 p.m. — Citing workforce shortages in the state, Gov. Henry McMaster has asked that South Carolina stop participating in all federal, pandemic-related unemployment programs. Read more.