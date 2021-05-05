South Carolina reported 294 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths May 4.
Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.
Berkeley County mom sues school district for not allowing students to attend in person
12:00 p.m. — Brigette Herbst filed a complaint against the Berkeley County School District and Superintendent Eddie Ingram on May 3 through attorneys at the Liberty Justice Center.
Herbst claims the district is forcing her children to be stuck in virtual learning, despite a law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster requiring all districts in the state to offer in-person instruction five days a week. Read more.
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
President Joe Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth, focusing on easing access to shots as his administration tackles the vexing problem of winning over those reluctant to get inoculated.
