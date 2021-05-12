South Carolina reported 192 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and zero new deaths on Tuesday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

McMaster orders end to local SC mask mandates, directs DHEC to create parental opt-out Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an immediate end to mask mandates in South Carolina, saying the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines means governments must stop ordering face coverings.

The May 11 order makes null and void any local COVID-19 restrictions tied to his ongoing pandemic emergency declarations, requiring at the very least that city and county governments rewrite their own ordinances to keep them in place. Read more.