South Carolina reported 324 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six new deaths April 7.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration. The findings reflect a nation that has been locked in debate over the safety of reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Even as national COVID-19 rates continued to ebb in February, key measures around reopening schools barely budged.

Wednesday, 3:47 p.m. — Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration. Read more.