South Carolina reported more than 518 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 new deaths April 19.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Charleston County schools partner with Lowcountry districts to offer virtual learning Charleston County School District will join the Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton districts to provide a virtual learning program for students who need it next school year.

Monday, 7 p.m. — While most students will be in the classroom next school year, virtual learning will remain an option, and Lowcountry school districts are partnering to ensure it’s done well.

The Charleston County School Board voted 5-3 on April 19 to approve a virtual learning partnership through the Low Country Education Consortium, which includes the Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton districts. Read more.