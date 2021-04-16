South Carolina reported more than 589 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2 new deaths April 15.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Lack of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine a disappointment for some SC providers Providers across the country are awaiting word from federal health officials about when they can resume administration of the shots made by Johnson & Johnson.

2:15 p.m. — The pause in the roll-out of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine following concerns of rare cases of blood clots is raising some providers’ worries about getting inoculations into communities that need them most. Read more.

+9 Clinging to life in a COVID ward, her dad died down the hall. She lived, grieving but grateful. Wedding planner Mandy Powell spent weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications, narrowly escaping death. “I’m humbled. I don’t take things for granted. And life is precious and it is short,” she said.

1:06 p.m. — Wedding planner Mandy Powell spent weeks in the hospital battling COVID-19 complications, narrowly escaping death. “I’m humbled. I don’t take things for granted. And life is precious and it is short,” she said. Read more.

+2 US setting up $1.7B national network to track virus variants White House officials unveiled a strategy that features three components: a major funding boost for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state health departments to ramp up coronavirus gene-mapping; the creation of six "centers of excellence" partnerships with universities to conduct research and develop technologies for gene-based surveillance of pathogens; and building a data system to better share and analyze information on emerging disease threats, so knowledge can be turned into action.

1:04 p.m. — The U.S. is setting up a $1.7 billion national network to identify and track worrisome coronavirus mutations whose spread could trigger another pandemic wave, the Biden administration announced Friday. Read more.

Charleston County has more money for mortgage and utility assistance available Charleston County will start taking applications at 9:30 a.m. April 19. With just $175,000 available, the money will surely go fast.

12 p.m. — Charleston County has announced a new round of financial help for homeowners who are behind on mortgage and utility payments, but funding is very limited. Read more.

Thursday, 1:15 p.m. — The vaccination event will be held at the gymnasium behind Hanahan City Hall at 1255 Yeamans Hall Road April 17 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Read more.