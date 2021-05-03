South Carolina reported 456 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths May 2.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Downtown Charleston restaurants lead pack applying for federal restaurant recovery grants The owners of Harold's Cabin and Butcher & Bee participated in a roundtable designed to motivate restaurant owners across the Carolinas to apply for their share as soon as they possibly can.

11:00 a.m. — The Post and Courier Food section since August has been checking in weekly with four downtown Charleston restaurants coping with the coronavirus pandemic and recovering from restrictions designed to contain it. These three restaurants are still finding their way back to normalcy. Read more.

Sunday, 12:30 p.m. — Records from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control show 3.8 percent of COVID-19 tests reported May 2 came back positive. Nearly 7½ million tests have been given in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic last year. Read more.