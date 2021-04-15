South Carolina reported more than 589 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2 new deaths April 15.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

1:15 p.m. — The vaccination event will be held at the gymnasium behind Hanahan City Hall at 1255 Yeamans Hall Road from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Read more.

SC House requires 5 days in the classroom by April 26, removes ban on double-duty teaching The House's bill requiring a full return to the classroom before the school year ends no longer prohibits administrators from assigning teachers to educate students both in the classroom and online simultaneously.

4:30 p.m. — The few South Carolina school districts that don’t already provide full weeks of in-classroom learning would have to do so by April 26 under legislation passed by the House. The measure approved 106-7 April 14 would also mandate that all districts offer five days weekly in person next school year.

The amended bill no longer prohibits administrators from assigning teachers to educate students both in the classroom and online simultaneously. The version passed by the Senate two weeks ago allowed such double-duty in 2021-22 only in “extreme and unavoidable circumstances” and required paying teachers extra when that happens. Read more.