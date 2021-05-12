South Carolina reported 182 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and four new deaths today.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

4:02 p.m. — The city of Greenville was the first local government in South Carolina to pass a mask ordinance as the pandemic escalated. Now, after close to a year in place, the city has deemed the rule “no longer valid.” Read more.

DHEC awaiting word from CDC on vaccinating younger teens in SC While South Carolina lags behind most of the country in terms of getting vaccinated, the state continues to see cases and deaths related to COVID-19 drop.

Taming the coronavirus: US deaths hit lowest level in 10 months The last time deaths were this low was early July, nearly a year ago. COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. topped out in mid-January at an average of more than 3,400 a day, just a month into the biggest vaccination drive in the nation's history.

2 p.m. — An order from Gov. Henry McMaster putting an end to mask mandates statewide prompted emergency meetings as schools and local governments worked to understand how the ruling affected them. Read more.

1:57 p.m. — For those parents who are concerned about their child attending school without a mask requirement, the only option at this point is to allow them to do school work from home. The district's virtual program is full. Read more.

1:45 p.m. — Midlands districts say despite Gov. Henry McMaster wanting masks to be optional in schools, they have no plans to follow suit as the academic year winds down. Read more.

Tuesday, 5:30 p.m. — Gov. Henry McMaster ordered an immediate end to mask mandates in South Carolina, saying the widespread availability of COVID-19 vaccines means governments should stop dictating when and where people cover their face.

The May 11 order makes null and void any local COVID-19 restrictions tied to his ongoing pandemic emergency declarations, requiring at the very least that city and county governments rewrite their own ordinances to keep them in place. Read more.