South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster received his first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 19.
2:09 p.m. — Gov. Henry McMaster received his first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, joining more than 1 million South Carolinians who have received at least a single dose to protect themselves against the virus.
McMaster tweeted that he and first lady Peggy McMaster visited CVS Pharmacy in Columbia to receive the vaccine. Read more.
South Carolina surpassed 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18.
Sunday, 12:10 p.m. — South Carolina surpassed 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18.
Over 7 million total tests have been conducted across the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.