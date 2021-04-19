South Carolina reported more than 518 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 13 new deaths April 19.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

2:09 p.m. — Gov. Henry McMaster received his first shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on April 19, joining more than 1 million South Carolinians who have received at least a single dose to protect themselves against the virus.

McMaster tweeted that he and first lady Peggy McMaster visited CVS Pharmacy in Columbia to receive the vaccine. Read more.

Sunday, 12:10 p.m. — South Carolina surpassed 475,000 confirmed coronavirus cases on April 18.

Over 7 million total tests have been conducted across the state since the COVID-19 pandemic began in March 2020, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.