South Carolina reported 362 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths April 26.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

6 a.m. — Georgetown County's mask mandate is set to expire Tuesday night after being in place since July 3, 2020. Chairman Louis Morant said council didn’t add the ordinance to the agenda, therefore paving the way for its expiration, because of high vaccination rates in the county and a lack of outward support for extending it. Read more.