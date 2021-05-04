South Carolina reported 398 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and four new deaths May 3.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

FDA expected to OK Pfizer vaccine for teens within week The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is expected to authorize Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine for youngsters ages 12 to 15 by next week, according to a federal official and a person familiar with the process, setting up shots for many before the beginning of the next school year.

