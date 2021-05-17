South Carolina reported 261 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 17 new deaths Sunday.
Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.
Fauci says pandemic exposed ‘undeniable’ effects of racism
Sunday, 12:51 p.m. — The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic.
“COVID-19 has shown a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Read more.