South Carolina reported 181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths Wednesday.

SC educators worry order ending mask mandates will worsen teacher shortage crisis Teacher advocacy groups SC for Ed, the South Carolina Education Association and the Palmetto State Teachers Association have all criticized the lack of planning around the order, which left teachers scrambling to appease everyone.

Richland County will keep mask mandate despite governor's order banning most local rules Richland County will continue to require residents and visitors to wear masks into June, despite a governor's order seeking to end local mandates.

