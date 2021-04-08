South Carolina reported 495 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths April 8.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

1:50 p.m. — More than 460,000 COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in the Palmetto State since the start of the pandemic last year. But health care agencies are continuing efforts to increase testing and make vaccines available to all individuals who want them. Read more.

Understand SC: Charleston restaurants are busy again. Now, they face a staffing crisis. This week, food editor and critic Hanna Raskin shared an update on the current state the food and beverage industry in Charleston, which is thankful for record sales but wrangling with an increasingly urgent staffing crisis.

12:15 p.m. — Two candidates vying to be Columbia’s next mayor disagree on the need for a city health chief for the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Read more.

Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration. The findings reflect a nation that has been locked in debate over the safety of reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Even as national COVID-19 rates continued to ebb in February, key measures around reopening schools barely budged.

