South Carolina reported 397 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths May 5.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

1:30 p.m. — The retail pharmacy chain CVS announced May 5 it would begin offering walk-in appointments for COVID-19 vaccines in its stores across the country, including at 200 sites in South Carolina. Read more.

Berkeley County mom sues school district for not allowing students to attend in person A Berkeley County School District mother says her students are not allowed to return to in-person instruction despite a law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster requiring all districts to offer in-person learning no later than April 26.

12:00 p.m. — Brigette Herbst filed a complaint against the Berkeley County School District and Superintendent Eddie Ingram on May 3 through attorneys at the Liberty Justice Center.

Herbst claims the district is forcing her children to be stuck in virtual learning, despite a law signed by Gov. Henry McMaster requiring all districts in the state to offer in-person instruction five days a week. Read more.

Tuesday, 4:55 p.m. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated. Read more.