Conway ends COVID-19-related mask mandate as of April 6; mayor in opposition The city of Conway's mask mandate and state of emergency will end at 9 a.m. on April 6.

5:30 p.m. — With the end of Conway’s State of Emergency restaurants which had the ability to have additional dining or curbside pickup will have 30 days to work with County Administrator Adam Emrick to decide if they would like to make it permanent. Read more.

3:22 p.m. — Wofford College has announced that the football team is opting out of the remainder of the spring season. The decision is based upon a combination of player COVID opt-outs and injuries. Read more.

2 p.m. — Richland County residents who are cash-strapped by the pandemic can apply for help paying their rent and utility bills starting today. Read more.

1:55 p.m. — A new federal Community Vaccination Center, capable of administering 7,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses per week, is expected to be up and running at the Columbia Place Mall by April 14. Read more from today's numbers update.

What happens when the nation’s most enthusiastic eaters switch to a diet of cereal and onion sandwiches? Read more.

10 a.m. — Weekly employee testing revealed a Butcher & Bee worker was infected with COVID-19 and had to stay home.

This raised questions for management about its timetable for dealing with the coronavirus as an imminent threat. Following the company’s next vaccine clinic, 75 percent of Butcher & Bee employees will be just two weeks away from a high degree of immunity. But the latest episode suggests saturation isn’t necessarily a license to stop regular testing. Read more.

9 a.m. — It makes sense that some are anxious about picking them right back up again, said Alexander Busch, a psychologist and the clinical coordinator of the Sleep and Anxiety Treatment and Research Program at the Medical University of South Carolina.

That said, it’s possible to “go overboard with that cautiousness,” he added, leading some people to avoid activities that they could reasonably engage in safely. Read more.

7 a.m. — From May 28 to June 13, Spoleto will once again take the form of a 17-day international, multidisciplinary performing arts extravaganza spanning music, dance, theater and more.

And while this year’s event is the product of considerable efforts on behalf of the team, Spoleto Festival USA General Director Nigel Redden underscored it will look different than it has in previous years. Read more.

Sunday, 11 a.m. — Gov. Henry McMaster's continued emergency declarations serve a wider, behind-the-scenes purpose even after state constraints are gone, according to state officials. Read more.