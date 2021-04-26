South Carolina reported 362 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and three new deaths April 26.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Continental Europe could allow US tourists back this summer With more than 15 million Americans a year visiting Europe before the crisis, the prospect of U.S. travelers once more flocking to such attractions as the Eiffel Tower, the canals of Venice or Germany's Brandenburg Gate is welcome news for the continent's hard-hit tourism industry.

2:14 p.m. — It was not immediately clear whether all U.S. tourists would have to produce proof of vaccination for entry, or whether a negative test for the coronavirus or proof of recent recovery from COVID-19 would be acceptable instead. Read more.

Clemson, South Carolina won't make football players get COVID-19 vaccine Athletes at Clemson and South Carolina are encouraged to get vaccinated, but it is not mandatory.

2 p.m. — The Clemson policy is consistent with all athletes and other students on campus, who have been encouraged — but not mandated — by administrators to get vaccinated. Read more.

Biden expected to announce updated guidance this week for wearing masks outdoors President Joe Biden is expected to announce updated guidance on April 27 regarding wearing masks outdoors.

1:58 p.m. — President Joe Biden is expected to give an update on the state of the pandemic on April 27, including new guidance regarding wearing masks outdoors. Read more.

AP Exclusive: US will share AstraZeneca vaccines with world The move greatly expands on the Biden administration's action last month to share about 4 million doses of the vaccine with Mexico and Canada. The AstraZeneca vaccine is widely in use around the world but not yet authorized by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

1:26 p.m. — The U.S. will begin sharing its entire pipeline of vaccines from AstraZeneca once the COVID-19 vaccine clears federal safety reviews. Read more.

With less than a third in SC vaccinated, supply of COVID-19 shots outpaces demand South Carolina has seen a dramatic decline in the number of people getting a COVID-19 vaccine in late April, a blow to any hopes of quickly reaching herd immunity.

1:15 p.m. — South Carolina has seen a dramatic decline in the number of people getting a COVID-19 shot to the arm in late April, a blow to any hopes of quickly reaching herd immunity. Read more.

+2 MUSC poised to enroll hundreds of children in COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial this year Enrolling children into a clinical trial for a COVID-19 vaccine will allow many families to bypass a long wait.

8 a.m. — The research boils down to determining the correct dose of the vaccine to give these different age groups, one expert said. But kids are considered a vulnerable population, and determining the precise amount of vaccine they should receive, based on their age, is an important part of the process. Read more.