South Carolina reported 495 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths April 8.
Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.
Columbia mayoral candidates Devine, Johnson disagree on need for city health chief
12:15 p.m. — Two candidates vying to be Columbia’s next mayor disagree on the need for a city health chief for the COVID-19 pandemic and beyond. Read more.
City of Columbia mayor candidates Tameika Isaac Devine and Sam Johnson participated in the first forum of the 2021 election as they seek to replace Mayor Steve Benjamin.
Survey: Even as schools reopen, many students learn remotely
Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration.
The findings reflect a nation that has been locked in debate over the safety of reopening schools during the coronavirus pandemic. Even as national COVID-19 rates continued to ebb in February, key measures around reopening schools barely budged.
Wednesday, 3:47 p.m. — Large numbers of students are not returning to the classroom even as more schools reopen for full-time, in-person learning, according to a survey released Wednesday by the Biden administration. Read more.