South Carolina reported more than 466 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 15 new deaths April 14.

1:15 p.m. — The College of Charleston held its first vaccination clinic for students on April 14 after receiving a designation as a vaccine distributor from the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.

1:12 p.m. — U.S. health officials are weighing next steps as they investigate a handful of unusual blood clots in people who received Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. Read more.

9 a.m. — Self-published cookbooks surged during the pandemic. Aimee Blauvelt of Morris Press Cookbooks, the nation’s leading publisher of DIY cookbooks, said the uptick in home cooking may have contributed to the genre’s growth, but “the tremendous spike” likely has more to do with a craving for togetherness. Read more.

Updated Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. — Charleston’s elected leaders extended the city’s mask ordinance for another month as coronavirus cases in South Carolina plateau and vaccines continue to be rolled out.

Council members amended the rules to allow people to avoid face coverings in most outdoor settings, and they decided to stop issuing fines to people who refuse to follow the law. Read more.