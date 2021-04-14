South Carolina reported more than 440 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12 new deaths April 13.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

9 a.m. — Self-published cookbooks surged during the pandemic. Aimee Blauvelt of Morris Press Cookbooks, the nation’s leading publisher of DIY cookbooks, said the uptick in home cooking may have contributed to the genre’s growth, but “the tremendous spike” likely has more to do with a craving for togetherness. Read more.

Updated Tuesday, 8:30 p.m. — Charleston’s elected leaders extended the city’s mask ordinance for another month as coronavirus cases in South Carolina plateau and vaccines continue to be rolled out.

Council members amended the rules to allow people to avoid face coverings in most outdoor settings, and they decided to stop issuing fines to people who refuse to follow the law. Read more.