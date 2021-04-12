South Carolina reported 588 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 2 new deaths April 12.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Sunday, 4 p.m. — Many VFW and American Legion posts — local organizations where veterans gather for beers, service projects and even rent their halls out for weddings — have already faced dwindling numbers for several years. And when the coronavirus began to spread, some members stopped swinging by.

But, with vaccines starting to be distributed and restrictions easing up, some retired service members and their spouses feel better about returning to their watering holes. Read more.