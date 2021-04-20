South Carolina reported more than 362 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and two new deaths April 20.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Charleston VA says it has COVID-19 vaccines available, all veterans and spouses eligible The medical center says it has "numerous" appointments available. It has given out 57,000 doses so far and serves patients both in coastal South Carolina and Georgia.

1:15 p.m. — The local Veterans Affairs medical center has COVID-19 vaccine doses available it is ready to give, and not only to current and former service members enrolled in its care. Read more.

EU agency links J&J shot to rare clots, says odds favor use The European Union's drug regulatory agency said Tuesday that it found a "possible link" between Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and that a warning should be added to the label. But experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine's benefits outweigh the risks.

12:05 p.m. — The European Union’s drug regulatory agency said Tuesday that it found a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots and that a warning should be added to the label. But experts at the agency reiterated that the vaccine’s benefits outweigh the risks. Read more.

Charleston County schools partner with Lowcountry districts to offer virtual learning Charleston County School District will join the Berkeley, Dorchester and Colleton districts to provide a virtual learning program for students who need it next school year.

Monday, 7 p.m. — While most students will be in the classroom next school year, virtual learning will remain an option, and Lowcountry school districts are partnering to ensure it’s done well.

The Charleston County School Board voted 5-3 on April 19 to approve a virtual learning partnership through the Low Country Education Consortium, which includes the Charleston, Dorchester, Berkeley and Colleton districts. Read more.