South Carolina reported 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 14 new deaths Thursday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

AP source: Government to ease up guidance on indoor mask-wearing The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools.

1:41 p.m. — The new guidance will still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters, but could ease restrictions for reopening workplaces and schools. Read more.

1:15 p.m. — The head of the state's public health agency said with not enough people in South Carolina seeking COVID-19 vaccines, young, African-American men and conservatives are two groups showing a lot of hesitation to take a shot. Read more.

1 p.m. — We want to hear about where you went, what you ordered, what felt strange and what felt familiar. Just leave a short message at 843-310-2763 and don’t skimp on the details. Read more.

The Post and Courier Food section wants to hear about your first time back in a restaurant If you have decided in the past month or so to go back to restaurants after an extended pandemic hiatus, we’d love to hear about your first restaurant visit in the era of vaccines.

US advisers endorse Pfizer COVID shot for kids 12 and older The sprint to vaccinate millions of middle and high school students has already started in parts of the country, as a long line of kids rolled up their sleeves in suburban Atlanta for a first dose Wednesday. But much of the nation was awaiting recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that Pfizer's vaccine, already used for months in those 16 and older, was a good choice for 12- to 15-year-olds, too. The CDC was expected to accept its advisers' recommendation.

Wednesday, 4:01 p.m. — U.S. health advisers endorsed use of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine in kids as young as 12 on Wednesday, just as expected new guidelines say it’s OK for people of any age to get the shot at the same time as other needed vaccinations. Read more.