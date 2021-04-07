South Carolina reported 324 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and six new deaths April 7.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

An agitated Carnival again cancels cruises from Charleston, other ports The company suggested it could redeploy its U.S.-based vacation vessels to less-restrictive locations after more than a year of inactivity.

2:05 p.m. — Carnival Cruise Line is delaying by another month its return to Charleston and other U.S. ports where its ships are based. Read more.

1:15 p.m. — Though public health officials at first wanted to avoid people waiting in long lines on the hopes they might be able to get a vaccine, more providers in South Carolina seem to be moving to the option. Read more.

Tuesday, 4:47 p.m. — Nearly half of new coronavirus infections nationwide are in just five states — a situation that is putting pressure on the federal government to consider changing how it distributes vaccines by sending more doses to hot spots. Read more.