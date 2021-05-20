South Carolina reported 181 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 10 new deaths Wednesday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Big gaps in vaccine rates across the US worry health experts A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South.

1:38 p.m. — A month after every adult in the U.S. became eligible for the vaccine, a distinct geographic pattern has emerged: The highest vaccination rates are concentrated in the Northeast, while the lowest ones are mostly in the South.

Experts say the gap reflects a multitude of factors, including political leanings, religious beliefs, and education and income levels. Read more.

SC educators worry order ending mask mandates will worsen teacher shortage crisis Teacher advocacy groups SC for Ed, the South Carolina Education Association and the Palmetto State Teachers Association have all criticized the lack of planning around the order, which left teachers scrambling to appease everyone.

12 p.m. — In the week following Gov. Henry McMaster’s order to end mask requirements in schools, some teachers are questioning whether they want to continue on in the profession. Read more.

Richland County will keep mask mandate despite governor's order banning most local rules Richland County will continue to require residents and visitors to wear masks into June, despite a governor's order seeking to end local mandates.

Wednesday, 3:30 p.m. — Richland County will continue to require residents and visitors to wear masks into June despite a governor’s order seeking to end local mandates. Read more.