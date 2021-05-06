South Carolina reported 397 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 11 new deaths May 5.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Biden touts $28.6B restaurant relief program, orders tacos Setting foot in a restaurant for his first time as president, Joe Biden made a Cinco de Mayo taco and enchilada run to highlight his administration's $28.6 billion program to help eateries that lost business because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, 4:20 p.m. — The White House said that 186,200 restaurants, bars and other eligible businesses had applied for the program over its first two days of accepting applications. More than half of the applicants are owned by women, veterans or people from historically disadvantaged backgrounds. The aid for eateries was part of the Biden administration's broader $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package. Read more.