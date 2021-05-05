South Carolina reported 294 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths May 4.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4 President Joe Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one dose to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth, focusing on easing access to shots as his administration tackles the vexing problem of winning over those reluctant to get inoculated.

Tuesday, 4:55 p.m. — President Joe Biden on Tuesday set a new vaccination goal to deliver at least one shot to 70% of adult Americans by July Fourth as he tackles the vexing problem of winning over the “doubters” and those unmotivated to get inoculated. Read more.