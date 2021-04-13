South Carolina reported more than 440 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 12 new deaths April 13.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

2:45 p.m. — With only a few days left before the application deadline, Berkeley County still has more $4.6 million available to help residents who are unable to pay rent or utilities due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more.

1:30 p.m. — South Carolina’s health agency confirmed 447 new cases of coronavirus disease on April 13 as a plateau in the virus’ spread throughout the state continues. Read more.

8:58 a.m. — The S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control halted the rollout of the single-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine in South Carolina at the recommendation of federal health officials, who are investigating reports of potentially dangerous blood clots.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said they were investigating unusual clots in six women that occurred 6 to 13 days after vaccination. The clots occurred in veins that drain blood from the brain and occurred together with low platelets. All six cases were in women between the ages of 18 and 48. Read more.

Monday, 4:30 p.m. — The American Civil Liberties Union is asking a judge to reconsider his refusal to temporarily block Gov. Henry McMaster’s return-to-work order for state employees.

Circuit Judge Casey Manning should either reverse his denial and hold a hearing or allow public employees to continue working from home until the lawsuit plays out in court, the ACLU of South Carolina said in its motion filed April 12. Read more.