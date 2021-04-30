South Carolina reported 430 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 20 new deaths April 29.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

12:21 p.m. — It was anxiety — and not a problem with the shots — that caused reactions in dozens of people at coronavirus vaccine clinics in five states, U.S. health officials have concluded.

Experts say the clusters detailed Friday by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are an example of a phenomenon that’s been chronicled for decades from a variety of different vaccines. Basically, some people get so freaked out by injections that their anxiety spurs a physical reaction. Read more.

Thursday, 4:45 p.m. — Legislators repeatedly rejected attempts to give South Carolinians money to encourage them to get vaccinated against COVID-19, but they barred colleges from requiring students to get a shot.

A clause in the more-than-$10 billion state spending package approved 43-3 on April 29 by the Senate bans public colleges from making COVID-19 vaccination a condition for being on campus in the upcoming school year. Read more.