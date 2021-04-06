South Carolina reported 358 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and zero new deaths April 6.

1:30 p.m. — As of April 5, the medical center is offering free vaccinations, as well as transportation to appointments Monday through Thursday. Read more.

1:15 p.m. — The American Civil Liberties Union of South Carolina has filed a lawsuit over an executive order by Gov. Henry McMaster requiring state employees working remotely to return to their workplaces. Read more.

1 p.m. — The Columbia Fireflies will begin the 2021 season at 50 percent of normal seating capacity with up to 5,000 fans to be allowed at with up to 5,000 fans to be allowed at Segra Park, the team announced today. Read more.

9 a.m. — South Carolina will receive more than $47 million from the federal government to boost COVID-19 vaccination rates in the state, with most of the funds directed toward minority communities.

At least 75 percent of the money must be spent on initiatives increasing vaccine access among racial and ethnic minorities. Read more.

9 a.m. — While “normal” is still some time away, restrictions have been eased, restaurants have reopened, events have started again and vaccinations have been rolled out. As such, the staff revisited some of the scenes for a visual comparison to where our community was last year. Read more.

Monday, 5:30 p.m. — The city of Conway’s mask mandate and state of emergency will end at 9 a.m. on April 6. Conway’s City Council voted to end both during their council meeting on April 5. Read more.