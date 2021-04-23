South Carolina reported more than 408 new confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 19 new deaths April 22.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

SC confirms about 600 new cases of COVID-19 as plateau continues South Carolina has 607 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control reported April 23.

Bill shielding SC employers from COVID-19 suits heads to governor's desk The measure makes it more difficult for workers and others to sue companies for their decisions during the pandemic.

Thursday, 3:30 p.m. — South Carolina businesses can expect to have broad protection on lawsuits stemming from decisions made during the coronavirus pandemic after the House gave a liability protection bill key approval on April 22. Read more.