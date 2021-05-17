South Carolina reported 229 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 and one new death Monday.

Here's the latest on the pandemic in South Carolina.

2:48 p.m. — Vaccination and coronavirus testing efforts are ongoing in the state. More than 7.7 million tests have been given in South Carolina since the start of the pandemic, according to the S.C. Department of Health and Environmental Control. Read more.

Biden boosting world vaccine-sharing commitment to 80M doses The doses will come from existing production of Pfizer, Moderna or Johnson & Johnson vaccine stocks, marking the first time that U.S.-controlled doses of vaccines authorized for use in the country will be shared overseas.

Fauci says pandemic exposed 'undeniable' effects of racism The immunologist who leads the COVID-19 response in the United States said Sunday that “the undeniable effects of racism” have led to unacceptable health disparities that especially hurt African Americans, Hispanics and Native Americans during the pandemic.

“COVID-19 has shown a bright light on our own society’s failings,” Dr. Anthony Fauci said during a graduation ceremony for Emory University. Read more.