Live Arts Scene

ART On the Square gallery, 420 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-871-0297. Open daily from noon to 6 p.m.. Class size is limited.
CHARLESTON SPORTS PUB, 9730 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-900-0393. No Music until June.
COASTAL COFFEE ROASTERS, 108 E. 3rd North St., 843-376-4559. Open at half capacity.
CORNER HOUSE CAFÉ, 1609 Beech Hill Road, 843-377-8844. No music until further notice. Take-out only.
CUPPA MANNA, 100 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-900-5840. No music until further notice.
DORCHESTER COUNTY LIBRARY, 506 N. Parler Ave., St. George, 843-563-9189. Closed until further notice.
FLOWERTOWN PLAYERS/Special Events, 133 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-9251.
- Scheduled performances on hold temporarily. Send email to info@flowertownplayers.org with any questions.
GEORGE H. SEAGO JR./SUMMERVILLE LIBRARY, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville, 843-871-5075. Closed until further notice.
THE GRILL AT WINDMILL STATION, 2007 2nd Ave., Suite D, Summerville, 843-377-8470. No music until further notice.
HALLS CHOPHOUSE NEXTON, 300 Nexton Square Dr., Summerville, 843-900-6000.
- May 20, 6-9 p.m., Jeff Kozelski (rock).
- May 21, 6-9 p.m., Chris Crosby.
- May 22, 6-9 p.m., Noah Jessup.
- May 23, 6-9 p.m., Chris Crosby.
- May 24, 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Gospel brunch with Jo & Friends.
- May 25-26, 6-9 p.m., Solo piano jazz.
HOMEGROWN BREWHOUSE, 117 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-879-9342.
- May 21, 6-9 p.m., Fleming Moore.
- May 22, 5-9 p.m., Ryan Frankett.
- May 23, 8-10 p.m., Paul Stone Project
THE ICEHOUSE RESTAURANT, 104 E. Doty Ave., Summerville, 843-261-0360. No Music until further notice.
KICKIN’ CHICKEN, 9800 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-225-3535. No music until further notice.
LOWE’S FOODS “The Beer Den,” 10048 Dorchester Road, Summerville 843-285-8967. No music until further notice.
MAIN STREET READS, 115 S. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-5171, www.MainStreetReads.com.
- All Book Clubs are on hold for now.
- Stay tuned online for the upcoming Virtual Happy Hour to chat about books until clubs can resume.
- Store is open for patrons up to two at a time. You can arrange pickup orders curbside or have them delivered.
- New Program: “Believe in Your Shelf VIP Club.” See website for details.
- May 20, 3-4 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Carter Sickels, Author, “The Prettiest Star.”
- May 21, 3-4-p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Yaffa S. Santos, Author, “A Taste of Sage.”
- May 25, 6:30-8 p.m., Main Street Writers/Weekly Writer’s Group via Facebook Group page.
- May 26, 5-6 p.m., Reader Meet Writer Virtual Event with Genevieve Hudson, Author, “Boys of Alabama”
MONTREUX BAR & GRILL, 127 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-261-1200. Closed until further notice.
OAK ROAD BREWERY, 108 E. 3rd North St., Suite C, Summerville, 843-695-9886. Closed until further notice.
Off The Chain Sandwich Shoppe, 100 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-879-3696. No music until further notice.
OSCAR’S OF SUMMERVILLE, 207 W. 5th North St., Summerville, 843-871-3800. No Music until the fall.
PUBLIC WORKS ART CENTER, 135 W. Richardson Ave., Summerville, 843-860-0742. Closed until further notice.
SOL (Southwest Kitchen & Tequila Bar), 1651 N. Main St., Summerville, 843-875-7090. No music. Dine-in/patio and Take-out.
THE SUMMER BREEZE, 600 Boone Hill Road, Summerville, 843-697-6195. Open 3-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday, and 3 p.m. to 2 a.m. ; Friday and Saturday.
- May 23, 9 p.m. to midnight, Band of Brothers.
SUMMERVILLE D.R.E.A.M., 130 E. 2nd North St., Summerville, 843-821-7260.
- No Third Thursday’s on Hutchinson Square until further notice.
SUMMERVILLE SHAG CLUB, at Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd., Summerville, 843-460-5416.
- Monday Night Shag Club and all music events postponed until further notice.
THAI TACO SUSHI BAR & GRILL, 109 Holiday Dr., Summerville, 843-261-2121. No music. Dine in/patio and take-out.
TIMROD LIBRARY, 217 Central Ave., Summerville, 843-871-4600, Open only 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturdays until further notice.
TOP DAWG TAVERN, 9512 Dorchester Road, Summerville, 843-873-2700.
- May 20, 7-10 p.m., Brandon Simmons.
- May 22, 8-11 p.m., Ben Somewhere.
- May 23, 8-11 p.m., Allie Pietryga
WINE & TAPAS BAR, 103A S. Main St., Summerville, 843-771-1131. Closed for renovations
