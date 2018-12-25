The following churches in the Charleston area are planning to hold Watch Night services and welcome visitors, according to the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission. This list is not exhaustive, so your place of worship may also have Watch Night plans. Unless otherwise indicated, services start at 10 p.m. If you have questions, contact the church directly or call the Commission at 843-818-4587.
Canaan AME Church/Greater St. John AME Church/Great Present AME Church/St. John AME Church, 2365 Seaboard Rd., Andrews. Service starts at 9:30 p.m.
Charity Missionary Baptist Church, 1544 East Montague Ave.
Ebenezer AME Church, 44 Nassau St.
Greater St. Luke AME Church, 78 Gordon St.
Greater Zion AME Church, 4174 North Hwy 17, Awendaw
Historic Bethel AME Church, 419 Broad St., Georgetown. Service starts at 10:30 p.m.
Jerusalem Baptist Church, 26 Maverick St. Service starts at 9:30 p.m.
Mother Emmanuel AME Church, 110 Calhoun St. Service starts at 10:30 p.m.
Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, 7396 Rivers Ave. Service starts at 9 p.m.
Mt. Olive Missionary Baptist Church, 2416 Meeting St.
Olive Branch AME Church, 1734 North Hwy. 17 Service starts at 10:30 p.m.
Rapha Restoration Center, 3346 Rivers Ave.
Royal Missionary Baptist Church, 4761 Luella Ave.
Wesley AME Church, 44 Nassau St.
St. Andrews Episcopal Church/St. Andrews Mission Church at Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Rd. Service starts at 10:30 p.m.
To underscore the connection between Watch Night and the Emancipation Proclamation, the Commission is also encouraging Charleston area residents and visitors to attend the Emancipation Proclamation Association’s Emancipation Day parade. The parade begins at Burke High School at 11 a.m.; marchers will follow a route to Mother Emmanuel AME Church.