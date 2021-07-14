Letters to the Editor

Hopsewee tour missed crucial part of history
I read with great interest the Georgetown addition of The Post and Courier 06/30/21 “Georgetown county played oversized role in creating the US” by Tommy Howard. However, the Hopsewee tour section of the article conducted by Bambi Bullard missed a very important 25-year period in Hopsewee’s long history.
My parents Col. Reading Wilkinson, and Catherine Wilkinson purchased Hopsewee from A.A. Donham, purchasing agent for the International Paper Co. in 1947. Like Maryvillle Plantatlon, a property they previously owned, the Hopsewee building was in its latter stages of decline, because of long periods of neglect.
To give a brief discussion of the condition of the property at the time of their purchase follows: A large tree had fallen on the roof of the house creating a rain leak to the house interlor for an unknown length of time. As a result, a portion of the interior was in the last stages of decline, including a portion of the imported Candlelight molding. All of this had to be replaced by artisans from Mt. Pleasant. As a young boy, I remember a thick covering of bat dung in some of the ground floor rooms. At that time, the house had never running water, electricity, or an inside kitchen. It took several years for my father to restore the house as nearly as possible to its original condition, and to add running water, electricity, and an indoor kitchen. Also, he added interior bathrooms. Those missing 25 years of the old plantation’s history were crucial to the survival of Hopsewee as it is today.
Philip Wilkinson, Georgetown
Why has Myrtle Beach amassed so much debt?
Why has Myrtle Beach amassed over $200,000,000 in debt while contributing to the Myrtle Beach chamber receiving, since 2009, about $500,000,000?
Myrtle Beach’s Chief Financial Officer said they are $204,000,000 in debt at a recent budget retreat. Compare that with $2,700,000 owed by North Myrtle Beach, and according to a journalist, Charleston’s total debt of $120,000,000. Using population totals of July 2019 by the U.S. Census Bureau, this debt equates to $5,880 per person for Myrtle Beach, $161 per person for North Myrtle Beach, and $872 for every person in Charleston.
North Myrtle is planning to add $31 million to their debt for fiscal year 2022 for a disaster emergency center and to build additional facilities at their 96-acre sports park. The park’s current land and amenities are paid for.
Myrtle Beach is planning to add millions also. Their projects include a walking trail through a sketchy area and a library. No other city in the state operates a library because counties do that in South Carolina. They are renovating property downtown they purchased, one of which Coastal Carolina University will use free for five years. Until they were caught, Myrtle Beach purchased property secretly through a non-profit they set up called the DRC. They forced some businesses out and bought those buildings. They just lost one lawsuit and have a total of 54 other lawsuits pending for those and other matters.
While North Myrtle borrows minimally and pays off debt quickly, Myrtle Beach seems to borrow against every fund they can with long-term bonds. This has resulted in interest payments of $8,000,000 for this year alone, much more than North Myrtle Beach currently owes. Myrtle Beach’s oceanfront boardwalk needs major work though it is not paid for.
Myrtle Beach has a council manager form of government so council hires a City Manager, City Attorney, and City Judge. The manager is responsible for hiring, training, and supervising staff. This council seems to defer to city staff when it comes to the budget, bonds, policies, procedures, and ordinances.
The Myrtle Beach council and top managers are paid around $500,000 annually to run the city yet in the fiscal year 2022 budget they have awarded $1,100,000 for the first year to a new non-profit being set up by a group of people calling themselves One Grand Strand. I attended the meeting when One Grand Strand presented their proposal to council. The CEO of the group said they have no confidence the city will implement their newest plan from a consultant for downtown, because the city has paid for many plans in the past that went nowhere. They said the city is not safe downtown, and area children have to move away as they mature, due to limited career opportunities. One Grand Strand hired two consultants to formulate an implementation plan. Four people will be hired for this non-profit, so it appears Myrtle Beach will have these non-elected employees handling downtown redevelopment initiatives.
Ann Dunham, Myrtle Beach