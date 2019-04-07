Civics education
For a democracy to function well and to ensure that the will of the people is carried out, citizens must be informed about the workings of their government. We must educate our youth about how democracy works and their role in the political process.
Civics education is essential for all Americans, along with U.S. history and government courses to ensure an informed citizenry.
The majority of our citizens have no concept of how a bill becomes a law, how the Constitution applies to their rights as citizens, how the balance of power should work and the role that political parties play in our country.
I remember my high school days when you had to have a unit of credit in civics, government and U.S. history. Many of our citizens today are duped by politicians because of their lack of basic civics education.
The GOP has used this to suppress voter registration and both parties are guilty of gerrymandering. Knowledge is power, and when citizens are informed, they can use that power to change laws and have access to change representative government.
Many of our citizens today feel that they have no voice in government. Politicians are elected to serve the people, not special interest and lobbyists.
We need term limits and campaign finance reform, but most of all, we need informed voters. Let’s provide our youth with the courses they need to be informed citizens and informed voters. Failure to do so could lead to the demise of democracy, freedom, and the American way of life.
BROOKS P. MOORE
Save the forest
Francis Marion National Forest and Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge are becoming victims of urban development. The town of Awendaw is the brainchild of the development industry that conceived, promoted and nurtured its creation.
Once the town was incorporated, the industry constructed a public water system that requires the population density of an urban community to justify its existence and to support its maintenance. This, in turn, will require a public sewer system to handle the huge volume of sewage that will be dumped into the estuaries of Cape Romain National Wildlife Refuge.
This nightmare sequence of events is a reality. The fact that it’s all located within the boundaries of the Francis Marion National Forest makes a mockery of development boundaries on the perimeter of the national forest. It also establishes a precedent for other communities within the forest.
Francis Marion and Cape Romain are treasures for all the people. It will be a tragedy of epic proportions when an ill-conceived creation by an industry with no sense of place, stewardship or integrity finally destroys this magnificent heritage.
JAMES O. MCCLELLAN III
Animal abuse
I am so sick of animals being mistreated. Who, may I ask, has the right to decide which animals can or cannot be killed? Wolves were here before humans. Then humans invaded the land with their big houses and decided that the wolves were a nuisance to them.
It’s the Lord who decides who or what lives or dies. If it breathes and has a heart, no one has the right to kill it. Humans could be next. Stop making ignorant decisions you have no right to make.
SANDRA L. MAHON
Tanning beds
I am a senior at the University of South Carolina working on my bachelor’s degree in biochemistry and economics. Recently, I saw three billboards only a short distance apart that were all advertising a significant discount on membership to an indoor tanning salon. These billboards showed teenage girls having a great time on the beach. Each had a perfect tan and was wearing little more than a smile.
The tanning industry’s marketing tactics target teens through deals for back-to-school, prom and homecoming seasons. One in 9 high school girls have used a tanning bed, with numbers increasing to 1 in 6 by senior year. I knew several girls who started tanning in high school. It makes me sad to think that some day these trips to the tanning bed may cost them not just their look but their lives.
The risk for developing melanoma increases with each minute, hour, session and year that indoor tanning devices are used.
The solution is legislation that adds age restrictions, with no exceptions, that prohibit the use of indoor tanning devices for individuals under the age of 18. Preventing minors from using tanning devices can help to reduce skin cancer incidence and mortality rates across the country. The tanning industry should not build its business model on the insecurities and naivety of young teens.
I thank state representatives for passing H. 3807, the Teen Skin Cancer Prevention Act, and encourage the state Senate to pick up the bill and pass it as well.
OLIVIA RESZCZYNSKI
Teacher shortage
As I have followed the discussion of education reform in our state, it has seemed that too much of the discussion has focused on the impact of teacher pay on the worsening teacher shortage. Undoubtedly, pay is a huge issue. But it is not the only issue.
If you talk to teachers who work in schools, you’ll understand the bigger picture. You’ll hear about the need for smaller class sizes and time to plan and collaborate with colleagues. You will also hear about the need for resources to assist struggling learners, for behavioral health specialists and effective alternative programs, the misuse of standardized tests, inadequate supply budgets, substandard facilities and unending red tape from the state.
It’s not just about pay. It’s also about working conditions. The political and education leaders of our state have turned our children into faceless data points, our schools into factories, and our teachers into assembly line workers. Until this culture is changed, we will continue to wring our hands about the teacher shortage.
Our state leaders continue to cling to the idea that a 4 percent raise will fix everything. It won’t.
FRANK MORGAN
Central America
Every time a journalist asks a caravan member from Central America why they are fleeing their country, “poverty” is the consistent answer.
They do not want to invade the United States to plunder and rape. They are in search of work and a decent future for their children.
Logic would dictate that if we want to stop them from leaving their countries of origin, we should do everything to stabilize and improve their local economies.
We have tools to do this: foreign aid and technical assistance. Yet the Trump administration is contemplating cutting off all (but probably not military) aid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador in order to punish those governments for not controlling the people who want to flee.
Does this make sense? Will this realistically deter anyone?
If we don’t start working on the problems in the countries of origin, we will be dealing with the problem at the border for generations to come. (Europeans have the same issue with Africans and people from the war-ravaged Middle East.)
The $5 billion President Trump wants for a wall could offer livelihoods to thousands who would prefer to remain with families instead of risking everything on an American fantasy.
MICHAEL KEATING
