Our state has had four years of intense storms. The historic flooding in 2015, coupled with Hurricane Matthew in 2016, produced devastation and damage to our state’s dams.
In 2018, Hurricane Florence added fuel to the fire, resulting in more than a dozen dam failures and increasing the number of these failures in the state to more than 80 in three years. These failures destroy property and occasionally result in a loss of life. Anyone reading the news on the recent Brazil dam collapse saw a stark reminder of that on a large scale.
Dam safety reform is not an option anymore; it is a necessity to protect our communities and waterways.
Yet, recent proposed legislation will actually move us backward. Two bills before Senate committees, Senate Bill 107 and Senate Bill 81, would eliminate safety regulation for more than 1,700 of the 2,300-plus dams in the state, including many with significant hazard potential.
This effectually places many South Carolinians and their properties at an increased risk of disaster from deficient and substandard dams. These two bills weaken dam safety statutes and increase the overall risk of catastrophic dam failures.
In South Carolina, there are 359 high-
hazard dams, where failure or misoperation is expected to result in loss of life and could cause significant economic losses, including damages to downstream property or critical infrastructure, environmental damage or disruption of lifeline facilities.
Our state’s dams provide essential benefits such as drinking water, irrigation, hydropower, flood control and recreation.
It is time for our state to strengthen dam safety standards versus weakening them.
The American Society of Civil Engineers South Carolina Section and the Association of State Dam Safety Officials are sounding the alarm on this proposed legislation.
We encourage the state to focus on maintaining safety regulation for all dams, whether they are low-, significant- or high-hazard, just as our neighboring states do. These programs also need adequate funding to ensure all dams are inspected and properly maintained.
We should not wait until the next dam failure to realize we made a mistake by loosening regulations. I encourage the state of South Carolina to reject S.107 and S.81 to protect South Carolina residents and property.
JOHN FLEMING
Region 4 Governor
American Society of Civil Engineers.
St. James Place
Summerville
Good, bad and ugly
In the April 1 letters to the editor, one writer calls on all good folks to come to the aid of their country. Another writer bemoans the lack of integrity in our leaders, who themselves convinced voters they were those same “good” people.
As to being above the law, the investigation into corrupt practices in the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office has identified just how low the bar may be. Alleged bribes included computers, game consoles and stereo speakers.
Although the accused participants in the university admissions scandal supposedly paid hefty amounts to gain access for their children, the amounts are relatively small, given the incomes of many of these parents.
There just isn’t much separating the good, the bad and the ugly these days.
We don’t seem to be any more concerned about national political scandal than Duke losing a basketball game. Perhaps we are just numb.
Maybe we are so desensitized by social media that we are unable to come together, face to face, and confront the problems that some say are out there. We don’t talk directly to each other anymore. Maybe if we did, we would listen and learn.
There would be less vociferous encounters, as it remains difficult to say eye-to-eye what you so easily say in a text or tweet. Maybe we would come together as a people who hold in common citizenship in the greatest country in the world. And then maybe we could do what is necessary to keep America great, just as it has been all along, and will hopefully remain.
One people, from dozens of varied ethnic, racial and religious backgrounds, united by love of country, undivided by shallow political rhetoric.
DANNY CROOKS
Harbor Oaks Drive
James Island
Small businesses
Like many, I don’t appreciate the conduct and rhetoric of our president. Putting that aside, he got elected in part because he spoke to people with real problems. For example, the cost of health insurance is crippling small businesses and sole proprietors.
As reported in the March 30 Post and Courier, a federal judge has struck down a Trump administration proposal allowing sole proprietors to band together to buy insurance as a group and to allow them to shop across state lines.
The judge ruled that “so-called association health plans” were clearly an “end run” around consumer protections required by the Obama-era Affordable Care Act.
I hope my congressman (Joe Cunningham) and our senators read your letters’ page so they know that I and millions like me are not trying to “end run” anything. What we are trying to do is figure out how to stay insured at all.
Yes, the president doesn’t act the way we’d like, but at least he’s trying to help small business owners who are at the end of their ropes with the ACA.
RICK HALL
Backshore Drive
Mount Pleasant
Truth will come out
The president described the Mueller report as the “greatest hoax in the history of our country.” After some consideration, it’s possible that assessment might need to be revised in light of a previous investigation that brought down a president and shook the foundations of U.S. democracy.
That event was the Watergate break-in of 1974, where Richard Nixon and the administration denied any involvement.
Coming under great pressure, Nixon Press Secretary Ronald L. Ziegler described the break-in as a “third-rate burglary.” Burglars picking locks was nothing. The nation could sleep tight. But eventually that “hoax” took down a presidency and many individuals with it. So much for “third-rate burglaries.”
Moral: The report has been completed, but all the Mueller chickens haven’t been hatched yet. One thing with “hoaxes,” they usually keep cooking until the truth eventually comes out.
RICHARD UJVARY
Waterlily Way
Summerville
Yogi, not Casey
R.L. Schreadley’s March 30 column with a description
of Democratic reaction to special counsel Robert Mueller’s report as revealed so far had incorrect attribution.
Schreadley had, “It ain’t over til it’s over” as a quote from Casey Stengel. “It ain’t over” is a Yogi-ism! Yogi Berra also said, “I never said most of the things I said.”
“You can look it up!” is from Casey Stengel, and you might try that before you write it.
MILES SHAFER
Seabrook Avenue
Charleston