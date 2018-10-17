Letter: Write in Sanford 29 min ago Facebook Twitter Email Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Facebook Twitter Email Print Save Subscribe for $2.98 / week I cannot vote for a Democrat, not while Nancy Pelosi is still around. Sorry, Joe.And I sure can’t vote for Arrogant Arrington. So let’s all just write-in Mark Sanford.Carol AnthonyKinloch DriveMount Pleasant Facebook Twitter Email Print Save This Week's Circulars Most popular today Attorney for Thomas Ravenel among 3 killed in NY plane crash over weekend Lowcountry congressional candidates Katie Arrington and Joe Cunningham spar in debate SC among states reporting rare paralyzing illness in children 'Flushable' wipes causing clogging mess in Charleston area sewer pipes We gave SC governor candidates 10 questions. Here's where they stand on top issues. Florence shooter had nearly 130 guns, giving officers 'no chance' in ambush, sheriff says World's largest marina owner acquires Charleston slips, boatyard, fuel dock SC will have the 4th-worst nursing shortage in the country by 2030, new report says Charleston beer community bids farewell to downtown pioneer Closed for Business NCAA hits Charleston Southern with probation, loss of football scholarships for violations