I am not in a position to dispute anything reporter Thad Moore wrote about retreats at Wampee Plantation. I am, however, in a position to tell “the rest of the story.”
Santee Cooper has been a supporter of nonprofit organizations and public education for many years. That support has been demonstrated through its generous sharing of Wampee.
Berkeley High’s Academic Booster Club has been fortunate to have its annual banquet under the big white tent at Wampee. Santee Cooper leaves the tent up for an extra day so that students, parents and teachers have an outstanding venue to celebrate. Otherwise, the cost would be prohibitive.
Many nonprofit organizations have been invited to use Wampee’s Conference Center to hold “kick-off” meetings or annual board retreats.
“Celebrate the Season,” a display of holiday lights at Santee Cooper’s headquarters, has donated $750,000 to charities serving Berkeley County. That amount does not include this year’s proceeds.
All else aside — V.C. Summer, culpability, sale or no sale — Santee Cooper has been supportive of groups whose business is improving the lives of South Carolinians. That’s “the rest of the story” about Wampee from an eyewitness.
Kathleen Bounds
Hollybrooke Drive
Moncks Corner