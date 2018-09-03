There have been and will be many more tributes to John McCain, and I send along this little anecdote to affirm from one individual that they are all merited.
In 2000, I was a volunteer at Patriots Point the day he declared for the Republican nomination as president. After the public event was concluded, he toured the Yorktown and was leaving (I should say striding) ahead of his entourage and the media, which followed like a wake behind a speedboat.
As he headed toward the exit stairs, he passed the information booth where a couple of us were located. He stopped, turned to the media and said, “Stop, I want my picture taken with these old geezers.”
I have that photo in a prominent place. I am four years older than he was. He made use of that observation several years later on “Saturday Night Live” as to the importance of a candidate being old. Humor like that is sorely missed in the highest levels of government.
That brief encounter convinced me to say to visitors that he should be the seventh U.S. Navy officer to serve as president since the end of WWII.
As The Post and Courier noted, he was derailed here in South Carolina by this state’s vicious politics.
Little recorded in current news was the integrity he showed confronting then-Vice President Dick Cheney in the dark moments of the Iraq invasion and his suggestion that the war could be lost unless we took a closer look at the real military situation.
So, the fact that President Donald Trump squelched (vetoed) a statement by his staff that called McCain a “hero” is just more evidence that he really was one.
Ed Walker
Vantage Pointe
Mount Pleasant